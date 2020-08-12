KANKAKEE — Gerald G. “Jerry” Jackson, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Citadel of Kankakee Nursing Home.
He was born Sept. 4, 1934, in Kankakee, the son of Leonard and Elsie (Pope) Jackson. Jerry married Ruth Ann Warren on April 24, 1965, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Sept. 25, 2008.
Jerry was a life-long farmer in the Herscher and Irwin area. He was a past member of the Irwin Lions Club. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching TV, and going to early morning coffee at various restaurants. Jerry loved spending time with his granddaughter, children and family members. He loved his cat, Josie.
Surviving are one son, Brian and Cindy Jackson, of Herscher; one daughter, Lisa Jackson, of Herscher; one granddaughter, Samantha Jackson; one sister, Wand Mullett, of Kankakee; one brother, Ed and Mary Jackson, of Manteno; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife, Ruth Ann Jackson, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Chuck Jackson, one infant brother, Stephen Jackson; and special friend, Doris Devine.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Per CDC and state guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation online at parkinson.org.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
