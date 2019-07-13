Gerald L. Hartman, 79, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (July 11, 2019) at GreenTree of Bradley Rehab and Health.
He was born Sept. 7, 1939, in Fairbury, the son of Lloyd and Elizabeth (Schilpf) Hartman. Gerald married Jean Sells on Aug. 4, 1997, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Gerald was a salesman for Carnation/Nestle Global Co. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and staying at the lake house in Kentucky. Gerald was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Gerald served in the United States Air Force Reserves.
Surviving are his wife, Jean Hartman, of Bradley; one son, Todd (Karyn) Hartman, of Glen Ellen; one daughter, Christine Casper, of Aroma Park; two stepsons, Gregory (Cindy) Fugar, of Oshkosh, Wis., and Kevin (Katie) Fugar, of Neenah, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Garrett Casper, Morgan Casper, Evan Hartman, Erika Hartman, Kristi Koller, Kyle Fugar, Alyssa Fugar and Tyler Fugar; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Douglas (Dianne) Hartman of Dahinda.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Rick Plattner will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
