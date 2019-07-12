Gerald G. “Gerry” Frerichs, 65, of Danforth, passed away Wednesday (July 10, 2019).
He was born Jan. 22, 1954, the son of Glenn Alger and Mary Ann (Zillins) Frerichs. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his grandparents, Alger and Gertie (Muller) Frerichs and Frank and Florence (Schriefer) Zillins.
Gerry will be fondly and forever missed by his sister, Linda Harrison Meister, of Aspen, Colo., and her husband, Jerome Meister, and their daughter Jessica Leanne. He is also survived by his nephew, Christopher Harrison, of Colorado, with whom he had a very special relationship. Gerry considered him more of a son than his nephew and shared many amazing adventures with him throughout the years. Also surviving are Chris’s sons, Tate and Roland Harrison; his aunts and uncles, Robert and Shirley (Zillins) Short, of Onarga, and Bud and Marion (Schuler) Zillins, of Michigan; along with many cousins.
Gerry survived a devastating truck accident in 1978 which left him physically disabled. His strong will triumphed over many complications and diverse obstacles during his life. Though in constant pain, Gerry maintained his remarkable sense of humor and keen wit, never complaining about his crippling afflictions.
He grew up and attended schools in Danforth and Gilman. He loved wildlife and set aside a large pastureland with trees and shrubs as well as Conservation Reserve Program land for their protection. He had several special dogs with whom he shared life on the farm. Gerry enjoyed raising livestock and talking and joking with his neighbors and many friends. He was an amazing conversationalist.
Ron and Sharon Henrichs, along with their extended family, befriended and helped Gerry, especially after he became too disabled to drive or run errands for himself. Gerald also wanted to “acknowledge his gratitude to everyone else who helped him during those difficult days, including the caring people at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth and his close friends.”
Cremation rites will be accorded by Knapp- Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Per his wishes, private graveside services will be in Danforth Cemetery at a later date.
