Gerald Chamness

BOURBONNAIS — Gerald “Jerry” Chamness, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 30, 1937, in Bradley, the son of Perry and Anna (Skube) Chamness. Gerald married Frieda Hunger on Feb. 20, 1960, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Jerry retired from General Foods/Quaker Oats, after 30 years. Most of those years he was a production supervisor and with the supply chain group as a commodity coordinator.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, Aviation Branch. After being honorably discharged, he later went to flight school and received a pilot’s license and was a former member of the Kankakee Valley Pilots Association.
Jerry was a member of the Moose Lodge.
He enjoyed flying, golfing, bowling, doing yard work and traveling.
Jerry was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are his wife, Frieda Chamness, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Debra “Deb” and Donald Rantz, of Beaverville; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Michelle Chamness, of Lawton-Fort Sill, Okla.; two grandchildren, Sara Souligne and Katlyn Chamness; and two great-grandchildren, Kylee Souligne and Joseph Depoister.
Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, Francis “Foo” Chamness, Perry Chamness and Delbert Chamness; one sister, Maxine Cassidy; one brother-in-law, Harold Cassity; and two sisters-in-law, Henrietta Chamness and Oletha Chamness.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
