Gerald "Jerry" Buckman, 103, went to be with our Lord on Oct. 26, 2019.
His more recent years were spent in Riverside’s Miller Rehabilitation Center, Kankakee, and Butterfield Court Assisted Living, Kankakee, where he was well cared for by the dedicated staff, the family said.
Jerry was born in 1916 and raised on a farm southeast of Herscher with two sisters and one brother. He lived a full and wonderful life accompanied for more than 78 years by wife, Marie Buckman.
Married in 1939, Jerry was devoted to developing the family business that he had founded, Home Appliance and Heating in Kankakee (now known as Home Furniture, Plumbing and Heating) while Marie supported him and raised their four children.
Jerry was an avid volunteer who worked with Kankakee area physically and mentally handicapped, and served on the Kankakee County Board. He and Marie were also active volunteers in their church, St Paul’s Lutheran Church, for 65 years.
His hobbies included restoring cars and telling jokes. The couple enjoyed dancing as well as extensive travel throughout the United States and overseas. Memorable family trips included camping in national parks and visits to world fairs on both coasts.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Marie Legg Buckman; sister, Isabelle Geiger; brother, Art Buckman; and two children, Bruce Buckman and Christine Hubert.
Surviving are his sister, Verdelle Salm; his two children, Doris Buckman and Gary Buckman; devoted family friend, Candice Chandler; four grandchildren, Dan Buckman, Dana Wilkey, and Jackie and Sarah Snow; four great-grandchildren, Lauren Fox, Aislinn and Charlie McGuire, and Adeline Snow-Hufnagel; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Archer Fox. Other surviving members of the immediate family include Dorothea Buckman, Jeff Fox, Keith Wilkey, Peter Snow and Sam Hufnagel; and longtime caregiver, Melissa DuBois.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Schreffler Funeral Home, 1900 West Court St., Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, until the 10 a.m. funeral services.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church online at stpaulslutheran.net.
