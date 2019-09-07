Gerald and Rhonda Legan, both 80, of Danville, Ind., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) in a car accident in Avon, Ind.
A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Bartlett Chapel United Methodist Church in Avon. An additional celebration of life in Kankakee will be announced at a later date.
