Gerald “Jerry” Edward Legan and Rhonda Lee Legan, both 80, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Avon, Ind.
A local memorial visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 936 S. Third Ave., Kankakee. No service will be conducted. Inurnment of their cremains will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at Elwood, at a later date.
Jerry was born June 28, 1939, in Kankakee, to Harvey and Lorene (Mathis) Legan. He graduated from Kempton High School in 1957 and later received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Governors State University. He served his country in the U.S. Army and then was employed by the state of Illinois Department of Transportation for 35 years as a materials inspector, retiring in 1992.
On Feb. 14, 1960, Jerry married Rhonda Webster.
Rhonda was born May 15, 1939, in Kempton, to Raymond and Minnie (Weaver) Webster. She graduated from Kempton High School in 1957 and later received an associate degree from Kankakee Community College. Rhonda had been a teachers assistant in the Central school district at Clifton, an X-ray technician at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, and worked for the University of Illinois Extension Office in Kankakee.
Jerry and Rhonda were members of Bartlett Chapel United Methodist Church in Avon, Ind., Trinity United Methodist Church, and Buckingham United Methodist Church. They both were avid quilters and members of quilting guilds in Kankakee and Hendricks County, Ind. Jerry also enjoyed photography and oil painting; and Rhonda loved to be in her gardens, as she achieved the status of master gardener in both Illinois and Indiana. Many of Jerry and Rhonda’s quilts and artwork will be on display at their visitation.
Jerry and Rhonda are survived by their children, Brian (Elaine) Legan, of Albuquerque, N.M., Bruce (Judy) Legan, of Danforth, Bonnie (William) Burgess, of Safety Harbor, Fla., Brad (Michelle) Legan, of Danville; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. They were preceded in death by their parents and a grandchild, Tyler Legan.
Jerry is also survived by a sister, Judy (Pat) Holohan, of Kankakee; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Legan, of Kankakee. Also preceding Jerry in death were his brothers, Leonard and Wayne Legan.
Rhonda is also survived by brothers, Gene and Dennis Webster, both of Buckingham; sister, Connie Swearingen, of Gardner; stepbrother, Michael Frame, of Kempton; and stepsister, Bonnie Moore, of Duncanville, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made to: Big Cat Rescue –Tampa, 12802 Easy Street, Tampa Bay, FL 33625; Humane Society of Hendricks County, 3033 E. Main St., Danville, IN 46122; or Trinity United Methodist Church, 936 S. Third Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!