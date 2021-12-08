BONFIELD — Georgia “Mama G” Anderson, 65, of Bonfield, passed away Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at her home.
She was born Jan. 6, 1956, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harold and Willedean (Rosbrough) Morse. Georgia married “Big” Tim Anderson on Oct. 6, 1973, in Momence.
Georgia worked for NuMark Credit Union until she retired.
She was always caring for family, friends and strangers. She enjoyed waiting on, feeding and entertaining her friends and family. Georgia enjoyed fishing and especially spending time with her family. She was a member of the South Wilmington Sportsmans Club.
Surviving are her husband, Tim Anderson, of Bonfield; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Ruben and Amber Anderson, of Peotone, Michael and Bree Anderson, of Bradley, and Timothy Jr. and Marci Anderson, of Limestone; one sister, Regina Morse, of Momence; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and family and friends of “Georgia’s Fight.”
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Michael Morse.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
