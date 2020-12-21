BOURBONNAIS — George V. Witthoft Sr., 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Dec. 18, 2020) at his home.
He was born Feb. 6, 1939, in St. Anne, the son of Earl W. and Rhodora (Arseneau) Witthoft. George married Nancy Wilkins on May 22, 1957, in Hernando, Miss.
George was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company. He was a lifetime member of the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club and the Northern Illinois Anglers Association.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Witthoft, of Bourbonnais; three sons and one daughter-in-law, George V. Jr. and Sharon Witthoft, of Kankakee, Jeffrey Witthoft, of Bourbonnais, and Michael Witthoft, of Erlanger, Ky.; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Dianne and Brian Coyer, of Bourbonnais, and Therese and Quentin Baker, of Bradley; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; five sisters; and two brothers.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines, per the current COVID restrictions.
Memorials may be made to the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
