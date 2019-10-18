George M. Rozak Jr., 72, of Braidwood, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 16, 2019) at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
He was born in Chicago, on June 18, 1947, the son of George and Marion (nee Zima) Rozak. His parents preceded him in death. George Jr. had been a resident of Braidwood since 1961.
Surviving are his beloved wife and best friend, Natalie (nee Kykisz) Rozak, whom he married Nov. 11, 1989; his brother, Dan (Debbie) Rozak, of Custer Park; sister, Sharon Walden, of DeMotte, Ind.; nieces and nephew, Heather Rozak-Kuban, Kimberly Perry, Heidi Rozak, Tara Walden and Daniel (Jessica) Rozak Jr.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Lcpl. Seth Perry, Erica Perry, Danny Kuban, Lorelei Barchak, Matthew Kuban, Mackenzie Cosgrove, Lucy Rozak and Daniel “D.J.” Rozak III; sister-in-law, Maria (Jim) Johnson, of Rockwall, Texas; and two of his four-legged friends, Lucy and Murka.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and three of his four-legged friends, Farley, Louie and Sadie.
George was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during the Vietnam War.
He graduated from Reed-Custer High School in Braidwood as both the president and valedictorian of the class of 1965.
George retired from AT&T after 32 years of service and then went on to a second career in academia, first as an adjunct faculty member for Joliet Junior College and then as a full-time faculty member for Robert Morris College.
He graduated from Lewis University with a degree in accounting and earned master degrees from both the University of Illinois at Chicago and Illinois Benedictine College. George was also a certified public accountant. He served the City of Braidwood at various times as finance commissioner on the city council, as treasurer of the police pension fund, and as a commissioner and president on the police and fire board. He spent 28 years in the Braidwood Lions Club (including past president), 33 years as a member of Koca Post 39 American Legion, and was a lifetime NRA member.
George was a compassionate supporter of homeless animals, an avid gardener, was fascinated by the sound of the steel guitar, which he deeply enjoyed playing and loved whipping up a pot of his favorite dish — oxtail soup.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, also at the funeral home. Interment, with full military honors, will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
