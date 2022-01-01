george ray

BRADLEY — George A. Ray, 86, of Bradley, passed away Dec. 21, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of George J. and Brunette LeSage Ray.
George married Adlorene Studer on June 22, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
He was a retired union pipefitter with Chicago Local 597. George and his wife, Adlorene, owned and operated Swiss Chalet in Bradley.
They spent their winters in Arizona.
George was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for six years.
He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
George enjoyed fishing, hunting and wood carving.
Surviving are his wife, Adlorene Ray, of Bradley; three sons, George and Maria Ray, of Denver, Colo., Leo Ray, of Bradley, and Philip Ray, of Bradley; one daughter, Carol Klein, of Kansas City, Mo.; one brother-in-law, Conrad Studer; two grandchildren, Molly Ray MD and Adam Klein; and two best friends, Richard “Dick” Williams and John “Little John” Crays.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Edward Charles Benoit; and one niece, Lynette Benoit.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.