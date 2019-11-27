George J. Meli, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Kankakee, the son of John and Jennie Spoto Meli.
George was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served for four years. He retired from Nicor Gas after 35 years of employment. He was of the Catholic faith and was a former member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Surviving are one sister, Rosemary Tomcko, of Mesa, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; five brothers, Nick Meli, Joe Meli, Sam Meli, Paul Meli and Frank Meli; and four sisters, Connie Page, Catherine Harms, Bernice Monacelli and Josephine Held.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, with military rites. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
