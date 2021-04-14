BRADLEY — George Kondourajian, 88, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (April 11, 2021) at his home.
He was born April 30, 1932, in Beirut, Lebanon, the son of Avedis and Oski (Bedrosian) Kondourajian. George married Mary Ternakian on Aug. 19, 1961, at the Church of the Nazarene in Beirut, Lebanon.
George had several professions which included pastor, tailor and jeweler.
He was a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University.
George was very active in the church he attended, volunteering as an usher and greeter.
He enjoyed gardening, was a great chef, and most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family.
George was a Nazarene Pastor in Lebanon and the United States.
In George’s later years, he owned and operated International Jewelers in Meadowview.
George was a member of the College Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are his wife, Mary, of nearly 60 years; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Cheryl) Kondourajian, of West Chicago; two daughters and sons-in-law, Rhoda (Jim) Hair, of Bourbonnais, and Rima (Michael) Murphy, of Frankfort; 10 grandchildren, Sydney, Meeghan, Zachary, Grant, Grace, Kate, Thomas, Isabelle, Lauren and Lucy; three great-grandchildren, Quinn, Reese and Sloane; one sister, Esther Schmidt, of Toronto, Canada; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and three sisters, Mary, Rosine and Lucine.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Mark Quanstrom will officiate.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the College Church of the Nazarene Scholarship Fund for Children’s Summer Camp (ONU Bourbonnais Campus).
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
