KANKAKEE — George W. Kirchmann Jr., 89, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Citadel Nursing Home in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 3, 1929, in Kankakee, the son of George W. Sr. and Eunice (Offerman) Kirchmann. George married Welita Smithers on Oct. 9, 1955.
George attended Valparaiso University in Indiana, where he played on the basketball team.
He served in the U.S. Army where he played basketball, traveling across the United States.
George was a meat cutter at A&P, Weiner’s Grocery, and McIntyre Meat Market until his retirements. In his younger days, he also officiated basketball and football games.
He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee, where he served on many committees and enjoyed singing in the choir.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Welita Kirchmann, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Bruce Fitzpatrick, of Bourbonnais; one son, David Kirchmann, of Champaign; and three grandchildren, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Alex Kirchmann.
Preceding him in death were his parents and stepmother.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, until the noon memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
