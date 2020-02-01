MOMENCE — George Sylvester Keller, 78, of Momence, was born in Manteno, on Feb. 11, 1941, and passed away at his home on Friday (Jan. 31, 2020). He moved to Momence at two years of age, where he lived the rest of his life.
His father’s name was Lon Lowell Keller and his mother’s name was Edith Christina Petersen.
George was married to Doris R. Black, in Beecher City, on Aug. 11, 1962.
He worked for Armstrong World Industries for 38 1/2 years and during his 20 years in retirement worked with his wife, daughter and son-in-law in a business making jewelry. He was a true artist, able to draw, paint and carve just about anything with a pocket knife, carving chisels or a chain saw. All his life he loved to fish and caught some big ones, really. He loved to sing and participated in a barbershop choir and quartet for many years. George also fancied himself quite a jokester and most agreed.
George served for decades as an elder and Sunday school teacher in the Christian Church for two different congregations, Lowell Church of Christ and Manteno Christian Church. Upon his death, he was part of Herscher Christian Church. He loved the Lord, Jesus Christ and was eager to join our savior in heaven.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Doris Keller; his son, Kent Keller, and his daughter-in-law, Alana Keller, of Newnan, Ga.; his daughter, Lisa Hampton, and his son-in-law, Mark Hampton, of Momence; his sisters, Betty Hasemeyer, of Huntsville, Ala., and Ruth Doudand, and her husband, David, of Momence. He had two grandchildren, SPC Kendal Keller, of Temple, Texas, and Lauren Keller, of Chapel Hill, N.C.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his brother, Edward Lee Keller.
George walked tall on earth and his faith in Jesus was evident to those who knew him.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Lincoln Christian University, 100 Campus View Drive, Lincoln, IL 62656.
