George Johnson

KANKAKEE — George E. Johnson, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Sept. 10, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Montele A. Crawford will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Everyone attending the services is asked to please wear a mask.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
George E. Johnson was born March 30, 1946, in Clarksville, Tenn., the son of Marion Hayes Glenn and Willie Beatrice Johnson.
He was baptized at a young age, in Clarksville, Tenn., and was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as an usher, in the men’s ministry and the grounds ministry.
George graduated from Kankakee High School in 1964, where he played football; and he attended Kankakee Community College.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
George united in holy matrimony to the former Donella Mitchell on July 2, 1975.
He worked for Ford Motor Company for 40 years.
George was a lot of fun and had an unforgettable, distinctive laugh. He was very generous, but you had to work to get it. George enjoyed yard work, fishing, doing word search puzzles, watching Westerns and watching “Wheel of Fortune.”
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Donella Johnson, of Kankakee; his sons, Byron Johnson, of Channahon, Barry Johnson, of Bourbonnais, Gary (Sherieda) McCrory, of Los Angeles, Calif., Qianas Wade, of Milwaukee, Wis., and Torre (Kiara) White, of Kankakee; daughters, Barnetta (Jarvis) Harris and Shontell Mitchell, all of Kankakee, Takema (Jermaine) Taylor, of Homewood Flossmoor, and Taira White, of Belton, Texas; brothers, Kenneth (Cynthia) Glenn, of Louisville, Ky., Carl Walker, of Kankakee, and Gene (Marcis) Glenn, of Michigan; sisters, Nancy Walker, of Kankakee, Janet McCue, Constance (Kenneth) Pryor and Betty (Michael) Gardiner, all of Louisville, Ky.; in-laws, L.C. Nutall and Arnella Nutall, both of Kankakee, and LeVon (Charlena) Nutall, of Atlanta, Ga.; 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death were his father, Marion Hayes Glenn; his mother, Willie Beatrice Walker; a brother, Martini Walker; and a sister, Essie Paden.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.