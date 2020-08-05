LIMESTONE — George “Jerry” Warner Jr., 75, of Limestone, passed away Sunday (Aug. 2, 2020) at his home.
He was born Jan. 13, 1945, in Kankakee, the son of George and Grace (Sawyer) Warner Sr. George married Patricia Overacker on Feb. 19, 1977, at First Church of the Nazarene.
He was a proud member of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia, of Limestone; a son, Jerome J. Warner, of Limestone; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Martha (Roger) Alford, of Kankakee, and Sharon Caise, of Tennessee; brothers and sisters–in-law, Donald Overacker, of Kankakee, Steven (Eht) Overacker, of Tennessee, Dennis (Teri) Overacker, of Ohio, Joseph (Lana) Suarez, of Springfield, Susan (Gene) Cotsones, of Bourbonnais, and Donelle (Carl) Luhman, of Manteno. Also surviving are three grandsons, Jaxson Joiner, Jameson Warner and Jayson Warner; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were a daughter, Kristina Warner; brothers, Timothy, Ronald, James and Steven Warner; and a sister, Virginia Denoyer.
The visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, both at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
