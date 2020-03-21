BOURBONNAIS — George E. Hock Jr., 61, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (March 16, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born May 5, 1958, in Blue Island, the son of George E. Sr. and Joanne Steffess Hock.
George married Nancy Niquette on Nov. 23, 1984, in South Holland.
He was a former employee of ACME Steel in Riverdale. He had also worked for Swift Transportation in Manteno.
George enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Hock, of Bourbonnais; two sons and one daughter-in-law, George E. Hock III, of Plainfield, and Daniel Hock and Heidi Senor, of Bradley; one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and C.J. Sands, of Bourbonnais; and four grandchildren, Aleah, Nolan, Ramsey and Gavin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A private family inurnment will be in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
