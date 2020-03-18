CLIFTON — George William Granzow, 84, of Clifton, passed away Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born April 26, 1935, in Oak Park, the son of Harry J. Sr. and Grace (Conklin) Granzow. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Harry Jr.
George married Ethelyn A. “Boe” Bunnell on Dec. 13, 1958, in Van Nuys, Calif. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Mary (Jerry Lachenbruch) Granzow, of Halsey, Ore., April Granzow, of Clifton, and Kristine (Mark) Crabtree, of Ashkum; two sons, Carl (Debbie) Granzow, of Clifton, and Donald (Rebecca) Granzow, of Clifton; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Mr. Granzow served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957. He was an independent accountant and a bank director at First National Bank, and he was also a member of the Independent Accountants Association of Illinois, the Central Hospital Board of Directors, and the National Society of Accountants.
He enjoyed reading, drone flying, and motorcycling.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with a prayer service following at 7 p.m. The Rev. Vern Arseneau will officiate.
Memorials may be made for the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!