In loving memory of George Edward Brackney who was born Nov. 8, 1941, and passed away Sept. 14, 2019.
At age 78, George passed away while living in Bourbonnais.
He was born on a farm in Cabery, and was raised in Buckingham, where he spent most of his life.
Surviving are two sisters, Dorothy (Reinhardt), of Crescent City, and Amelia (William), of Bradley. Also surviving are one daughter, Roxanne Eden (Larry); two granddaughters, Stacy Kietzmann and Brittany Freapane; and three great-granddaughters, Rylee, Jordynn and Alexis; and one great-grandson, Mikeal.
His parents, Clarence and Beulah (Martin, House) Brackney, are with Christ Jesus along with two sisters, Delorse Saltzgiver (Val) and Linda Dhans. Also preceding him in death were two brothers, Benjaman House (Walliece and Bessie) and Clarence Jr. “Sean” (Patricia, Pat and Charlotte); and one niece.
He loved spending time with all 17 nieces and nephews.
George was cremated and will be buried in Aroma Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be at a later date.
