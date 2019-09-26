In Loving Memory, George Edward Brackney, 77, of Kankakee, IL, formerly of Buckingham, IL., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 5:15 AM CST at Lady of Victory Nursing home, Bourbonnais, IL.
Mr. Brackney was born November 8, 1941 in Cabery, and raised in Buckingham, IL., the son of Clarence and Beulah Mae (Martin) Brackney.
Surviving are two sisters, Dorothy (Reinhardt) Norder, of Crescent City, Amelia (William) George, of Bradley, Sister n Law Bessie House of Louisiana, Sister N Law Charlotte Brackney of Virginia, and Brother N Law Val Saltzgiver of Florida. Also surviving are one daughter, Roxanne Eden (Larry); two granddaughters, Stacy Kietzmann and Brittany Freapane; and three great-granddaughters, Rylee, Jordynn and Alexis; and one great-grandson, Mikeal.
Mr. Brackney had retired from Black Men’s Roto Rooter, Bradley, IL of 30+ years of service and KCTC of Bradley, IL.
He had enjoyed the sports teams watching the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed spending time with several of his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was cremated and will be buried at Memorial Gardens, Aroma Park, IL.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Clarence and Beulah Mae (Martin, House) Brackney, whom are with Christ Jesus along with two brothers, Benjamin House (Wallace and Bessie) and Clarence Jr. “Sean” (Patricia, (Pat) and Charlotte) and with two sisters, Delores (Val) Saltzgiver and Linda Dhans (Larry Rigsby) and one niece and one nephew.
A gathering of family and friends will be at a later date.
