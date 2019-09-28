George Robert “Bob” Stegle, of Manteno, passed away early Monday (Sept. 23, 2019) at his home in Manteno.
He was born April 6, 1928, in Cobden, the son of James and Lona Kerr Stegle. Bob married Carolyn Lamer on Feb. 14, 1948. Carolyn preceded him in death July 2010.
Bob served our country with the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948. He worked on the Illinois Central Railroad for a short time and then moved north to Manteno and worked at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant in security. Bob was an auto mechanic and eventually owned and operated Stegle’s Mobile and Stegle’s Union 76 stations at the corner of Illinois Route 50 and Third Street in Manteno. Bob sold the business after 35 years and went to work for the Manteno school district as the bus mechanic and part-time route driver. Bob continued to work there until he turned 80.
Surviving are his three children, Georgiann Zivanovich, of Manteno, Scott Stegle, of Kankakee, and Robin (William) Batka, of Manteno; four grandchildren, Ryan (Theresa) Diedrich, of Manteno, Elizabeth Zivanovich, of Manteno, and Robert (Jackie) Batka and Alex (Taylor) Batka, all of Seattle. Bob is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Nathan and Katelyn Diedrich, of Manteno; and sisters-in-law, Betty Stegle and Juanita Stegle, and brother-in-law, Gerald Berry, all of Anna.
In addition to his wife, Carolyn, he was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lona; his two brothers, James Stegle and Thomas Stegle; as well as his two sisters, Anna Mary Launius and Martha Burris.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private service will be in Blooms Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Manteno American Legion Post 755, where he enjoyed his Friday night meals.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
