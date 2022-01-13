CLIFTON — George P. Benjamin, 77, of Clifton, went to his Heavenly home Tuesday (Jan. 11, 2022) from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born April 5, 1944, in Kankakee, the son of Clarence and Adele (Dion) Benjamin. George married Nancy Scheibling on May 18, 1968, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Oct. 17, 2003.
George retired from Quaker Oats, Hicks Gas and Snider’s Nursery.
He loved playing the guitar and singing. George also enjoyed bowling and playing cards.
George was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict.
Surviving are one son, David Benjamin, of Clifton; two daughters, Lori and Greg Cantrell, of Bourbonnais, and Julie and Ron Bourassa, of Kankakee; best friend, Denise Kuffel, of Clifton; seven grandchildren, Damien Hansen, Tara Hansen, Mariah Gagnon, Nicholas Benjamin, Alexis Sykes, Max Bresnahan and Maggie Bresnahan; eight great-grandchildren, Maddy, Livvy, Kane, Colt, Riley, Jackson, Leo and Benni; two brothers, Ray Benjamin, of Essex, and Jesse and Sharon Benjamin, of Essex; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Nancy Benjamin, he was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Donald Benjamin, Robert Benjamin and Whitey Benjamin.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Lt. Scott Parnell will officiate the service. Interment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
