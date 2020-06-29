PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — George Autman Jr., 52, of Pembroke Township, passed away June 20, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Limited seating will be observed for funeral services. Evangelist Carolyn Butler will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
George Autman Jr. was born Oct. 14, 1967, in Kankakee, the son of George Autman Sr. and Charline P. Bentley.
He was baptized in 1980 in Woodside Baptist Church in Bay City, Mich.
George was a 1986 graduate of Kankakee High School.
On Oct. 14, 2005, he was united in holy matrimony to the former Pinkcold Anderson, and to their union, four children were born.
George worked as a production machine operator for Van Drunen Farms in Momence, for three years. He had also worked as a chef for a diner in Bloomington.
A lifelong resident of the Kankakee area, he enjoyed the rodeo, bull riding, horseback riding, taking care of horses and raising dogs.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Pinkcold D. Autman, of Pembroke Township; four sons and one daughter-in-law, George L. Autman III, Davonte L. Autman, Marquis D. Autman and Quamaine D. (Jennifer) Autman, all of Kankakee; his father and stepmother, George (Patricia) Autman Sr., of Pembroke Township; his mother and stepfather, Charline P. (Michael) Irwin, of Bay City, Mich.; one brother and sister-in-law, George D’Angelo (Teresa) Watson, of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Dawn M. Autman, of Bloomington, and Prezetta L. Autman, of Saginaw, Mich.; his in-laws, Henry Gaines Sr., Joyce (Ivy Sr.) Anderson and Phillip L. (Patsey) Anderson Sr., all of Kankakee, Bennie Lockridge, of Dallas, Texas, Mildred D. (Will) Pruitte, of Bourbonnais, and Darrin (Lyilla) Anderson Sr., of Tampa Bay, Fla.; special friend, Mack Saxon; 14 grandchildren; along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Jessie Lee and Harrison Autman Sr.; his mother-in-law, Delorse A. Anderson; his grandmother-in-law, Kitty Carter; his grandfather-in-law, Julius Gaines; and a brother-in-law, Dwayne Gaines.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
