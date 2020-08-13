WATSEKA -- Genevra M. Gooding, 101, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
She was born Feb. 2, 1919, in Sheldon, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Quinn) Nagele. Genevra married Maxwell Gooding on Dec. 27, 1941, in Kentland, Ind. He preceded her in death March 27, 1987.
Surviving are one daughter, Anne (Dr. Phil) Zumwalt, of Watseka; two sons, Richard (Diana) Gooding, of Sheldon, and John (Tina) Gooding, of Watseka; daughter-in-law, Marsha Gooding, of Sheldon; two sisters-in-law, Kate Nagele, of Sheldon, and Lenore Nagele, of Urbana; 13 grandchildren, Patrick (Lesley) Gooding, Michael (Kara) Gooding, Joseph Gooding, Erin (Josh) DeBolt, Megan (Lynne) Ethridge, Jason (Jill) Gooding, Jill (Joshua) Rodin, Gwen (Dr. Eric) Szczesniak, Mark Zumwalt, Travis (Becca) Paro, and Samantha, Maxwell and Raegan Gooding; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Leonard, Fr. Joseph, Vincent, Donald, Thomas and James Nagele; and one son, Edward Gooding.
Genevra was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Edmund Catholic Church.
Her faith was very important to her, as she recited the Rosary every day.
Genevra was also involved in the St. Cecelia Study Club and Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxillary.
She was an outstanding cook, homemaker and gardener and an avid Cubs Baseball and Illini Basketball fan.
A loving grandmother, Genevra enjoyed attending her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren’s school activities.
Private funeral Mass will be at St. John Catholic Church in Earl Park, Ind. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Kentland, Ind.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Edmund Catholic Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!