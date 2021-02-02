Genevieve Wagner

KANKAKEE — On Jan. 29, 2021, Genevieve L. “Jeanie” Wagner, 96, of Kankakee, answered the Lord’s call and moved to her mansion in heaven.
She was born March 3, 1924, in Joliet, the second daughter of Peter W. Jansen and Myrtle (Hubbard) Jansen. She married the love of her life and soul mate, George T. Wagner, on Feb. 24, 1944. He passed away Sept. 20, 1974. He awaits her arrival.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Anna Marie Jansen; and twin brothers, Peter William Jansen Jr. and William Peter Jansen.
Surviving is her daughter, Susan Jean.
Jeanie worked on the family farm, while achieving an 8th grade education, until she left the farm at age 18. She then worked at the Joliet Arsenal where she put the fuses in the bombs. Jeanie met her soon-to-be husband in Joliet. After marrying George, they moved to Kankakee, where Jeanie worked for Amberg File and Index. She worked there until she had her daughter, Susan. Jeanie stayed home with Susan until she reached school age. Jeanie started at Riverside in the housekeeping department on the 4th floor where she worked for 21 years.
After retirement, she participated in the Senior Citizens Iron Man at the YMCA, riding her stationary bike. She participated in senior citizens aerobics, and walked the treadmill at Kankakee YMCA and Provena Wellness Center well into her 90s. Jeanie walked during many March of Dimes events raising money for the cause. She loved to walk her dog, Sadie, averaging two miles a day, rain or shine, sleet or snow.
Jeanie loved reading, walking and riding her stationary bike.
She was a member of the United Methodist Women in the Dorothy Minor Circle. She was a loyal 75-year member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Most importantly, Jeanie loved the Lord Jesus Christ as her lord and savior and read her Bible every day.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee.
Per COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Kankakee County Humane Foundation where she adopted her beloved dog, Sadie.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
