Genevieve Berger

HERSCHER — Genevieve L. (Motzig) Berger, 100, passed away peacefully Tuesday (May 4, 2021) at Harvest View Nursing Home in Herscher.
She was born Nov. 26, 1920, in Essex, the daughter of Lawrence and Matilda Motzig. Genevieve married Eldon Berger on July 27, 1941, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, where she was a lifelong member and was also a member of LWML.
Genevieve graduated from Herscher High School in 1938 and spent most of her lifetime on the farm in rural Buckingham. She loved playing cards and was a great Bridge player, never passing on a chance to play Euchre.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne (Kathy) Berger, of Buckingham, and Keith (Penny) Berger, of Herscher; a daughter, Bonnie Matherly, of Buckingham; a stepgrandson, Jay (Hillary) Dickerson, of Galena; a stepgranddaughter, Jody (Jeff Ashworth) Dickerson, of Rockwell, Texas; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Eldon; and son-in-law, Ed Matherly.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Herscher.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.