...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or
less expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
ST. ANNE — Gene Sutton, 69, of St. Anne, passed away May 8, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 16, 1953, in Decatur, the son of Carrie Mae Palmer.
Gene was self-employed as an auto mechanic.
He enjoyed working on cars and racing cars and motorcycles. Gene also enjoyed playing Chess and landscaping.
Surviving are his lifelong partner and true love, Debra A. Roby; three sons, Gene C. Sutton (Marketa), of St. Anne, Tyran Sutton (Chanita) , of Kankakee, and Cameron Sutton, of St. Anne; two daughters, Lea Sutton (Duane), of Maryland, and Cheyenne Daniels, of Chicago; three sisters, Carol (Edwin) Wardlaw, of Matteson, Evelyn Polk, of Kankakee, and Henrietta (Vinnie) Perry, of Chicago; one uncle, Albert (Elaine) Sutton, of Memphis, Tenn.; and one aunt, Leslie (Essie) Sutton, of Texas; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his mother; and his grandparents, A.W. and Ludie Sutton, who raised him.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at St. Anne Woods Chapel, 13162 E 6000S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Jorell Glass officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home, Hopkins Park.