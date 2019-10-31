Gene W. Stinebring, 86, of Buckley, passed away Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) in Buckley.
He was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Artesia Township, the son of William J. and Lydia M. (Jaerger) Stinebring. Gene married Delores Scharp on Feb. 29, 1960, in Chatsworth. She preceded him in death March 8, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marian Stinebring; one stepson, Robert Pitzer Jr.; and one step-granddaughter, Amber Pitzer.
Gene later married Pearl Curtis Pitzer, in Thawville, in 1993. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Mark Stinebring (Denise Burns), of Thawville; one daughter, Vicki (James) Jackson, of Terre Haute, Ind.; one stepson, Tony (Donna) Pitzer, of Nahunta, Ga.; two stepdaughters, Tammy (Allan) Doyle, of Lebanon, Ind., and Lisa (Ron) DeBruyn, of Momence; three grandchildren, Jason Stinebring, Danielle Stinebring and Nicole Jones; eight great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and 13 step-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Stinebring served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in the Philippines.
He attended the Congregational Church in Thawville and was a member of the Buckley American Legion. Gene was a lifetime farmer in the Buckley and Thawville areas and loved farming and sports.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at the Congregational Church in Thawville. The Rev. Tom Jones will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
