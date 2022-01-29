Gene Snapp

MOMENCE – Gene D. Snapp, 86, of Momence, passed away Thursday (Jan. 27, 2022) at his home.
He was born Jan. 1, 1936, in Momence, the son of William and Ann Ott Snapp. Gene married Judy Boicken on Oct. 29, 1960, in Beecher. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Gina (Monty) Buchanan, of Momence; his son, Jon Snapp, of Momence; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack (Nancy) Snapp, of Bourbonnais, and Mike Snapp, of Florida, and Barbara Snapp, of Momence; two grandchildren, Nathan (Rachael) Buchanan, of Rantoul, and Travis (Amanda) Buchanan, of Indianapolis, Ind.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Perry Snapp and Leon Snapp; and a sister-in-law, Betty Snapp.
Gene worked for the U.S. Post Office for 30 years as a mail carrier and also at Orr Lumber Co., in Momence.
He served our country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Gene was a member of American Legion Post 40.
Gene enjoyed fishing and going on family fishing trips, doing taxidermy, gardening and he loved reading, especially history and war novels. He especially cherished spending time with his grandsons.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Dave McMillan will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to River Valley Animal Rescue.
