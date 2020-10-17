Gene Lavoie

BRADLEY — Gene “Geno” Alan Lavoie, 57, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center after a short battle with lung cancer.
Gene was born Feb. 9, 1963, in Kankakee, a son of Bernie and Bonnie Morrical Lavoie.
Surviving are a brother, Terry Lavoie and fiancée Karol Malnar, of Bakersfield, Calif.; plus many special friends; and his best pal, his dog Miller, who passed away the next day.
Gene gave 27 years of dedication to BASF where he received many awards for employee of the year and accident free months. His love for sports included his White Sox and Bears, plus golfing. Partying with his friends and having a good time was a big part of his life. Gene will be sadly missed.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Mike Seed will officiate the service.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in St. Anne Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Uplifted Care, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!