Gene Breeden Sr

LODA — Gene R. Breeden Sr., 75, of Loda, passed away Sunday (Jan. 17, 2021) at his home.
He was born June 18, 1945, in Watseka, the son of Donald and Florence (Roach) Breeden. Gene married Dawn Christensen on Aug. 17, 2019, in Loda. She survives.
Gene started out working in the factory with Bradley Ropers and then eventually started working construction for Kenneth Hartman Construction Company. Gene stayed very busy as he was the proprietor of Breeden’s Repair fixing local farmers and friends machinery, trucks and cars all around the Ashkum area.
He was the owner of G & D Salvage in Loda, for the last 38 years. The business was formally known as Breeden’s Wrecking, founded in 1944 by his grandfather, William Breeden, and Uncle Glenn Breeden. Gene also enjoyed dirt track racing in his free time. He would visit Sugar Island, Kankakee, Fairbury and even the Danville Speedway, where he drove the number F-1 for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Dawn Breeden, of Loda; two sons, Gene (Ronda) Breeden Jr., of Loda, and Lewis (Sarah) Breeden, of Forrest; one daughter, Tracy (Paul) Heideman, of Ashkum; two sisters, Carole Harms, of Ashkum, and Brenda Demierre, of Kankakee; three stepdaughters, Misty Cook, Elise Cook and Tara Cook; 12 grandchildren, Tabitha Breeden, Michael Breeden, Heather Breeden, Holly Meredith, Steven Meredith, Dalton Breeden, Cullen Breeden, Emily Heideman, Heather Rawley, Henry Tester, Heiden Tester and Audriella Mikules; along with several great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Donald Breeden Sr.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Terry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery in Loda.
Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required while in the funeral home, as well as safe social distancing practices. Please dress according to the weather, as waiting outside may be necessary. Thank you for your cooperation during this time.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
