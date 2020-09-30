BRADLEY — Gene R. Abrassart Sr., 72, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) at his home.
He was born March 27, 1948, in Kankakee, the son of Benjamin and Marcia (Hertz) Abrassart. Gene married Alice D. Kern on Nov. 21, 1969. She preceded him in death Sept. 28, 2008.
Gene proudly served our country in the U. S. Navy as a boiler tech 1st class from 1967 to his retirement in 1988.
He was a clerk in the Kankakee and South Suburban U.S. Postal Service Offices for 15 years and retired in 2004.
Gene was of the Baptist faith, a member of the Bradley V.F.W. where he was a past quarter master, the Bradley Moose and The Bradley American Legion where he was a commanding officer.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding his motorcycle. Gene was an avid gun collector who enjoyed shooting.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Gene (Gina) Abrassart Jr., of Texas, and Charles (Jackie) Abrassart, of Bourbonnais; a stepson and daughter-in-law, Gary (Shirley) Hernandez, of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jason, Zachary, Austin, Aris and Hunter; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Donald (Judy) Abrassart, of St. Anne, and Robert Abrassart, of Bradley; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Ed Abrassart.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
