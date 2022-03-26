Gary Regnier Mar 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gary Regnier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRADLEY — Gary Regnier, 62, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (March 23, 2022) at his home.He was born April 30, 1959, in Madrid, Spain, the son of LaVerne and Rosario (Plaza) Regnier. Gary married Mary Schwartz on Aug. 2, 1980, at Kankakee First Baptist Church.Gary worked at Shapiro Development Center in Kankakee for 35 years.He enjoyed fishing, working on cars or anything with an engine and watching NASCAR.Surviving are his wife of almost 42 years, Mary Regnier, of Bradley; one daughter, Stephanie and Lee Forkenbrock, of Bourbonnais; and two grandchildren, Carter Forkenbrock and Brenna Forkenbrock. Gary was preceded in death by his parents.Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal