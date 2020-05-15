BRACEVILLE — Gary E. Lissy Jr., 58, of Braceville, passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) at his home.
Gary was born Sept. 17, 1961, in Joliet.
He was previously employed by BP Amoco for many years and currently employed by Cabot Microelectronics in Aurora, where he had celebrated 20 years of service and received an award for working 2.5 million hours without a reported injury.
Gary was a member of the Will County Threshermen’s Association, North Eastern Two Cylinder Club, Central Illinois Green Club, Coal City Area Club, and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 300 in Joliet. Gary enjoyed John Deere tractors and attending local auctions.
He was a hard worker and one thing he enjoyed more than going to work was cutting his grass.
Gary loved his family, which also included his two Boston Terriers, Bear and Peanut.
Surviving are his father, Gary E. Lissy Sr., of Carbon Hill; three children, Ashleigh (Billy) Tarman, of Coal City, Aimee (Billy) Kargle, of Coal City, and Anthony (Kristin) Lissy, of Mazon; nine grandchildren, Devun, Dylun and Arieana Tarman, Ryleigh and Blake Kargle, Kaitlyn, Marlie, Preston and Grant Lissy; and one sister, Michelle (John) Bolen, of Morris.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Nell Lucille (nee LaZier) Lissy; and his beloved longtime companion/wife, Judy (nee Taylor) Lissy.
A drive-by visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and please follow the instructions from the funeral home staff while pulling into the parking lot. Interment will follow, and the family will be going in procession to the Braceville-Gardner Cemetery for private committal services. They are asking if at 3 p.m. anyone that would like to participate to stand outside their homes while the procession drives through Carbon Hill past the farm, into Braceville past his home for one final send off.
Gary always contributed to many associations. Two important organizations to him were the American Cancer Society and any organization that helps veterans. Memorials to those would be appreciated.
Pallbearers will be Dirk Paulsen, Don Klehm, Don Lissy, Rick Onsen, Devun and Dylun Tarman. Honorary pallbearers will be Preston, Grant Lissy and Blake Kargle.
Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
