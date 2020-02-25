CHEBANSE — Gary D. Kleinert, 42, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) in Clifton.
He was born Jan. 10, 1978, in Leadville, Colo., the son of Darryl and Ruth (Petersen) Kleinert.
Gary married Kelsey Odle on June 30, 2012, in Chebanse. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Serenity Langley, of Clifton; his parents, Darryl and Ruth Kleinert, of Chebanse; his siblings, Anna, Scott, Mike, Brian, Pam, Bret, Kim, Michelle, Jennifer, Lindsey, Jay, Brittany, Angela, Daniel and Heather; his biological mother, Melinda Hamilton, of Farmington, N.M.; paternal grandmother, Bernice Kleinert, of Chebanse; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were one brother, Steven Kleinert; and one sister, Katherine Kleinert.
Mr. Kleinert was a member of Grace Bible Church in Kankakee, and the Brookmount weekly bowling league. He worked at Agri-Alliance in Aroma Park. Gary loved karaoke.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Rick Kinnersley and Ron Willard Jr. will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
