BOURBONNAIS — Gary L. Harris, 67, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) in his home.
He was born Oct. 24, 1953, in Bradley, the son of Nola Welker. Gary married Marcia Conway on Oct. 16, 1996, in Las Vegas.
Gary was employed at Jewel-Osco for many years. He was an avid Cubs fan. Gary was a very talkative person and loved attending family gatherings and basically being with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Marcia Harris, of Bourbonnais; a son, Richard Harris; two daughters, Melissa Henson, of Kankakee, Kristin (David) Shelton, of Kankakee; and six grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Lois Harris, of Kankakee; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his mom, Nola Welker; a brother, Clifford Harris; and a son, Eric Harris.
Memorials may be made to the Riverside Cancer Institute.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
