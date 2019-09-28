Gary Mark Guy, 76, of rural Ashkum, passed away Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at his home.
He was born Sept. 24, 1943, in Will County, the son of Hubert M. and Theodosia (Anderson) Guy; and they preceded him in death.
He married Janet K. Sullivan on April 3, 1966, in Vallejo, Calif.; and she survives. Also surviving are one son, Mark E. Guy, of Normal; one daughter, Kathy L. (Brian) Guthrie, of Tampa, Fla.; five grandchildren; a close friend, Brad (Sandi) Howe, of Danforth; one brother, Hanley (Patty) Guy, of Clifton; and sister-in-law, Carole (Joe) Benton, of Felton, Del.
Gary was a UPS driver and farmer for 31 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1965 and was a 32nd degree member of Masonic Lodge 446 in Watseka, American Legion Post 643 in Ashkum, Shrine Valley of Danville, Mohamed Temple in Peoria, and Local 710 Teamsters. He was the happiest when farming and raising hogs. Gary enjoyed the outdoors and being with his family.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, and a private memorial service will be held with burial of cremains in the Ashkum Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals.
Please share a memory of Gary at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
