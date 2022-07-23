Gary Crews

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gary Edward Crews, 78, of Kissimmee, Fla., passed away peacefully Jan. 19, 2022, at his home.

He was born Dec. 10, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of William Edward Jr. and Fern (Fisher) Crews.

They moved to Bradley in 1953, and became members of Wesleyan United Methodist Church.

