Gary Carr, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 1, 1944, in DeKalb, the son of Elmer and Mildred Buyalski Carr.
Gary was a graduate of DeKalb High School, Elgin Community College and Illinois State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science. Gary was a veteran of the United States Army, having served as a Rank E-5 infantry platoon sergeant from 1969 until 1975. He was a member of Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019. Gary worked at H&R Block since 2002, where he was an enrolled agent master tax advisor. He had also been a retail manager at K-Mart from 1975 until 2001. Gary enjoyed following his favorite sports teams, the Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox, as well as politics. He also enjoyed playing in a pool league, his 1967 Pontiac vintage car, and driving his Ford truck. His drink of choice was Busch beer. He especially loved spending time with his two dogs, Daphne and Jasmine.
Gary is survived by his life partner of 46 years, Carol Anderson; his mom, Mildred, who is 101 years old; one sister, Carol (Charles) Scidmore, of Cortland; one sister-in-law, Janet Carr, of Des Moines, Iowa; four nephews and two nieces, Charles Scidmore, of Chicago, Michael Scidmore, of San Diego, Joe and Jeremy Carr, of Des Moines, Kelly (Dan) Sievers, of Byron, and Sara (Adam) Smith, of Des Moines; three special friends, Glenn (Vicki) Smith, of St. Anne, Kristy (Leotis) Davenport, of Kankakee, and Anwar Hakim, of Chicago; and his two dogs, Daphne and Jasmine.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Carr; one brother, Gail Carr; and four dogs, his babies, Maggie, Sadie, Nikita and Natasha.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, until the noon funeral service at First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne. The Rev. Mike Seed will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Mound Rest Cemetery in Cortland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation or First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.
