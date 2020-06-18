CHICAGO — Gary R. Benoit, 67, formerly of Bradley, passed away June 7, 2020, at his home in Chicago.
Gary was born Nov. 6, 1952, in Kankakee, the son of Ambrose and Genevieve (Boucher) Benoit.
Surviving are two brothers, Jim (Darlene) Benoit, of Texas, and Bob Benoit, of Kankakee; two sisters, Diana (Jerry) Turner, of North Carolina, and Denise (Michael) Pagani, of California; along with 23 nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in his death were his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
