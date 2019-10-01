Gary A. Apel, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
He was born May 31, 1947, in Lincoln, the son of Harold and Rosemary LaForge Apel. Gary married Mary Dattilo on March 26, 1988, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Gary was a retired agronomist from National Starch Company in Indianapolis, Ind. He was also co-owner of Apel-Blake Homes. Gary earned his BS from Illinois State University and his MS from the University of Illinois. He was a member of the National Herford Association, the National Chianina Association, and the Kankakee Builders Association. Gary enjoyed showing cattle and was interested in anything relating to farming and agriculture.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Apel, of Bourbonnais; two stepsons, Eric Blake, of Bradley, and Chad Blake, of Bourbonnais; two grandchildren, Meghan Blake and Elliott Blake; one sister and brother-in-law, Gail and David Sasse, of Beason; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Gene and Kathy Apel, of Springfield, and Garret and Jill Apel, of Beason; along with several nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate the service. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!