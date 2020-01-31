SHERIDAN — Garry Gee Capron, 68, of Sheridan, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
He was born Dec. 11, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Hershel and Lorene (Turner) Capron.
Garry was employed as a quality engineer at Caterpillar for over 20 years.
He enjoyed auto racing, motorcycle racing, football and being a true Mr. Fix-it around the house.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Lenora; two brothers, his twin brother, Larry (Rick Thies) Capron and the Rev. Tom (Dian) Capron.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery.
Please sign his online guestbook at dieterlememorialhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!