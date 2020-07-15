MANTENO — Gail Louise Wanner, 84, of Manteno passed away Sunday (July 12, 2020) at her home.
She was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Manteno, the daughter Albert and Delia Simpson.
She married Alvin Wanner Jr. on June 22, 1953. He preceded her in death in March of 1991. They had three children, Cheryl, Lawrence and Regina.
Louise worked for many years for Dr. Raymond Malott and then for 57 consecutive years for the accounting firms of Mike Joyce, Dale Kiedaisch and Jodi K. Gill.
She could be found volunteering for many organizations in Manteno. Her claim to fame was being the founder of the Cystic Fibrosis Bike-A-Thon, which raised funds for research. Each year hundreds of children looked forward to riding bicycles of all sizes as many miles as they could. Later, when these children became young adults, she was the co-founder of the Cystic Fibrosis Golf Outing, which also raised funds for research, in memory of her daughter, Regina.
Louise received the Manteno Historical Society Citizen of the Year Award in 2015. She was chosen as the Manteno Chamber Executive of the Year and received the Manteno Rotary Club Service Above Self Award.
She also served as a trustee for the Manteno United Methodist Church, and a trustee for the Elmwood Cemetery and the Manteno Fire Dept. She volunteered for the Manteno Oktoberfest each and every year as well as the Manteno Ride 4 Life event to raise money for cancer research.
Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Hammond, of Manteno; a niece, Donna (Anthony) Burtyk Scotto; nephews, Michael Burtyk and Scott (Kimberly) Ahlborn; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband, Alvin Wanner Jr., she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Lawrence; a daughter, Regina; two infant brothers, Franklin and Laben Eugene Simpson, her brother, Albert Lee Simpson; her sister and brother-in law, Eileen and Michael Burtyk; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol Wanner Lindell and Gene Ahlborn.
The family would like to “extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the gals from Loving Care Senior Care Givers as well as Hospice of Kankakee Valley for the care Louise received the past couple of months.”
Visitation will be from noon on Saturday, July 18, until the 3 p.m. prayer service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Visitation and services are open to the public as long as you wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Private burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Research or to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!