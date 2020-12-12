Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

A soaking morning rain, followed by a mix of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries are possible. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.