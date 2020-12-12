KANKAKEE — Frieda “Daucanskas” Byte, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 8, 2020) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.
Frieda was born July 10, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of John and Amanda (Ziemer) Daucanskas. Frieda married Charles Byte on Dec. 21, 1963, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
She was a graduate of Herscher High School.
Frieda proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 until she was honorably discharged in 1964.
She was employed at Bradley Roper Manufacturing Co., Century Data and then St. Mary’s Hospital until her retirement.
Frieda enjoyed reading and working on word search puzzles.
She loved traveling with her family and her four miniature schnauzers.
Surviving are her husband, Charles Byte, of Kankakee; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles (Luana) Byte Jr., of Lake in the Hills; and a daughter and son-in-law, Jill (Jeffrey) Sodt of Grand Blanc, Mich. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon (Robert) Burton, of Ft. Myers, Fla.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and an aunt, Frieda Ziemer.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care, Bourbonnais (formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley) or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
