MANTENO — Frederick Scott Stegle, 65, passed away suddenly at his home, May 2, 2020.
He was born Jan. 5, 1955, in Anna, the son of George Robert and Carolyn (Lamer) Stegle.
Scott was retired from the Kankakee County Highway Department, where he had worked since graduating from Manteno High School (class of 1973). He had made many lifelong friends at the highway department. After retirement, Scott loved to fish and take care of his home on the river. Scott was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, as well as a fan of the Oakland Raiders.
Surviving are two sisters and a brother in law, Georgiann Zivanovich and Robin (William) Batka, all of Manteno. Also surviving are his loving nieces and nephews, Ryan (Theresa) Diedrich, of Manteno, Elizabeth Zivanovich, of Manteno, Robert (Jackie) Batka, of Seattle, Wash., and Alex (Taylor) Batka, of Seattle, Wash.
“Scott is also survived by his 2016 Tahoe, which never saw a speck of dirt in its lifetime while in Scott’s loving care,” his family said.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George Robert and Carolyn (Lamer) Stegle.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public services. Scott will be laid to rest by his parents in the Bloom Grove Cemetery, Rockville Township.
Memorials may be made to the World Wildlife Fund online at support.worldwildlife.org.
Cards may be sent to the Batka home at 588 Brian Drive, Manteno, IL 60950.
The family “would love to hear how Scott touched your life. He had so many good friends and we mourn with them.”
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Brown Funeral Home, Manteno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!