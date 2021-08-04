Frederick Katzer

FLAT ROCK, N.C. — Frederick J. Katzer, 89, of Flat Rock, N.C., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away July 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1932, in Grand Rapids, Mich., the son of Frederick and Nancy Ellen (Dorman-See) Katzer. Frederick married Barbara Mericle in Kankakee. They were married for 45 years. She preceded him in death March 18, 2016.
Frederick was a truck driver for Dalsanto Trucking. He managed Gulf-Bulko Gas Station in Kankakee for 15 years. He had also been a security guard at various places.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean conflict.
Surviving are one son, Donald Katzer, of Milwaukee, Wis.; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Cathy and Darren Carroll, of Kankakee, and Shawn and Aaron Crook, of Flat Rock, N.C.; one stepson, Frank and Angel Martin, of Kankakee; one stepsister, Donna Wood, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Barbara Katzer, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two daughters, Linda and Patricia. He was also preceded in death by his stepbrother, Devier, who died in the war.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
