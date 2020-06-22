BOURBONNAIS — Frederick D. Gifford Sr., 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (June 20, 2020) at Amita Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.
He was born Dec. 27, 1933, in Huntington, W.V., son of William and Violet Atkins Gifford.
Fred married Theresa Kyrouac on June 19, 1954, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
He retired from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Fred had also worked at Bradley Roper where he was a machinist and former union steward for Local 1212.
Fred was a former Little League coach for 25 years and helped build Slater Field.
He enjoyed fishing, walking, playing cards, playing horseshoes and watching the “Wheel of Fortune.” Fred was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and Illini fan. Most of all, he loved getting together with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Theresa Gifford, of Bourbonnais; seven sons, David and Alyssa Gifford, of Bourbonnais, Fred Jr. and Robin Gifford, of Bradley, Mark and Patti Gifford, of Rome, N.Y., Donald and Denise Gifford, of Bartlett, Tenn., Bruce Gifford, of Bourbonnais, James and Karla Gifford, of Bourbonnais, and Daniel and Sherri Gifford, of Clifton; two daughters, Cynthia Gifford, of Bradley, and Marie Ozturk, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Bob and Sheila Gifford, of Florida; 31 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, William; three sisters, Elizabeth Boudreau, Doris Blake and Velva Wilhoyt; and one granddaughter, Miranda Gifford.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Private family funeral services will be Thursday, June 25, with burial following in Maternity Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Alzheimer’s Association.
