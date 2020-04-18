BOURBONNAIS — Frederick Davis Fennell III, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at his home.
He was born Feb. 19, 1949, in Chicago Heights, the son of Frederick Davis Jr. and Idabelle (Hart) Fennell. Fred married Madonna J. Mailloux on Aug. 26, 1995. She preceded him in death Oct. 28, 2015.
Fred worked for Midwest Operating Engineers as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed gardening and canning. Fred also enjoyed boating and water skiing.
Surviving are four daughters, Linda and Todd Miller, of Fairview, Wyo., Lynette Mirrielees, of Bourbonnais, Michelle and Jack Prichard, of Mt. Vernon, and Heather and Joey Hubert, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren, Noah Mirrielees, Shani Miller, TJ and Ashley Miller, Ben and Madi Miller, Kody Miller, Sophia Hubert, Troy Hubert and Schyler Prichard; one great-grandson, Weston Miller; and two brothers, Don and Beverly Fennell and Robert Fennell, all of Bourbonnais.
In addition to his wife, Madonna (Mailloux) Fennell, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark D. Fennell; three brothers, Jack Fennell, Jerry Fennell and Tom Fennell; his parents; and his grandparents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee. A public memorial service will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
