Franklin Forsythe

NEW LENOX — Franklin J. Forsythe, 97, of New Lenox, and formerly of Manhattan, passed away Saturday (Nov. 13, 2021) with family by his side.
Surviving are his wife, Emily (nee Hollingsworth) of 74 years; four sons, John (Sally), Patrick (Dorothy), Franklin II (Sandy) and Daniel (Christine); daughter-in-law, Jacqueline; eight grandsons; eight granddaughters; 25 great-grandsons; 23 great-granddaughters; one great-great-grandson and another great-great-grandchild on the way.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Mary (Doyle) Forsythe; son, David (2002); four brothers, David (Lavetta), John Raymond (Madeline), Donald (Magdalene) and Robert (Mary Elizabeth); and two sisters, Margaret (Jack) Butcher and Mary Ellen (Franklin) Coldwater.
Frank grew up on what is now Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. After graduating from Joliet Catholic High School (class of 1942), Frank attended University of Notre Dame.
He was a proud patriot and honorably served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the CBI Theatre.
After returning home, Frank attended Worsham College of Mortuary Science (class of 1947). He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer for 74 years. He was the recipient of the Illinois Funeral Directors Association 50 years of Distinctive Service Award. Frank founded an Ambulance Service and Forsythe Funeral Home that has proudly served the Manhattan Community since 1949.
He was employed at the Joliet Arsenal for 30 years as safety director and retired as commander’s representative in 1980.
Frank was a member of many organizations, including being a life member of New Lenox VFW Post 9545, charter member and past commander of Manhattan American Legion Post 935, charter member of Manhattan Lyons Club and life member Knights of Columbus 382 as 4th Degree Knight. He served on the board of the First Bank of Manhattan for more than 30 years. Frank was very involved as a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a lector for more than 60 years and served as sexton of St. Joseph Cemeteries since 1949. Frank also served on the Joliet Hospice Care Board for three years.
Frank and Emily enjoyed spending time with all their children and vacationing at their winter home in Fort Myers, Fla. He loved to play golf and was blessed by having two holes-in-one. One of his life’s highlights was when he and Emily met with Pope John Paul II and President James Carter and first lady Roslyn at the White House.
Frank was an inspiration to many and will be truly missed by all.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home, beginning with prayers, and followed by a procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 W. North St., Manhattan, for the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Internment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic School.
Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan.
